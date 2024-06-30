The SmackDown LowDown Report: Tiffany Stratton & Naomi Discuss Money in The Bank, More

-We start with an aerial shot of New York City and then Madison Square Garden.

-To the video as The Tongans and Jacob Fatu acknowledge Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Chief. Solo wants Paul Heyman to acknowledge as well. Heyman tells Solo he loves him and “I acknowledge that you are not my Tribal Chief.” MSG EXPLODES! Just a crazy pop! Solo hits Heyman with The Samon Spike. Jacob then with the flying headbutt and finally Heyman takes a Triple Powerbomb through the announce table. DAMN! Jacob presents Solo with the famous Tribal Chief Lei. Just an amazing piece of business to close SmackDown. Roman’s return is going to epic!

-The show closed with The Bloodline and opened that way as well as they brawled all over MSG with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. White hot opening to the show. Owens is a mad man with the Swanton out of the stands through a table. KO, Orton, and Cody beat up some security geeks for fun. The Six Man Tag next week should be great!

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton qualified for Money in the Bank with a win over Candice LeRae and Jade Cargill. We had Bianca, Indi, and Nia all outside the ring making their presence felt. Tiffany gets the pin on Candice with the Prettiest Moonsault.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Tiffany Stratton and asks Byron if he knows the time. It doesn’t matter as it is Tiffy Time. She is the center of The Universe and all goes her way. Next week she becomes Tiffy in The Bank.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE! July is going to be fantastic: Eminem Album, EA Sports College Football, Deadpool and Wolverine!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with DIY and Saxton notes he tried to speak to them earlier, but Waller and Theory ruined that. Ciampa remembers their try-out at The Performance Center and being told no. Three months later, William Regal called them with an opportunity in The Dusty Classic. They have been best friends and bitter enemies. Nobody has been through what they have together, and everything has been building towards next Friday in Toronto. They feel they have proven so much, but have so much more to prove.

-I assume they either win the Titles, or perhaps Ciampa just turns on Gargano because that is happening at some point.

-To the video as LA Knight qualified for MITB by pinning Logan Paul in a match that also involved Santos Escobar. Fun match with NBA tie-in as New York Knick, Brunson, and Indiana Pacer, Halliburton, came face to face to send the crowd into a frenzy. Very cool use of the NBA stars. Good call on Knight and the crowd was dying for him to win it last year. Right now I would say he and Jey Uso are the two favorites.

-To the video as Naomi qualifies for Money in The Bank with a win over Blair Davenport and Indi Hartwell. Naomi was the easy choice there as she can be the veteran presence in the match like Nattie has played in the past. Jade Cargill gets involved to pay Indi back for earlier in the night.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi and wants to know if there is anyone in the MITB Ladder Match she wants to get her hands on. She is going to turn Toronto into Glow-Ronto! Yep!

-Back to where we started this show: Paul Heyman getting what may be the biggest pop of his career as he defies Solo. He knew he was screwed the moment he said it and The Bloodline with the epic beatdown. It was necessary as Heyman is loyal to Roman and as long as he was with this Bloodline, they would have someone on their side the fans cheered. Now, we can boo all four of them. Heyman gets carried out on a stretcher and sent packing in an ambulance. So, we’ve had Punk and Heyman both carried out the last two weeks.

