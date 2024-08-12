The Undertaker Recalls The Best Street Fight He’s Ever Seen

In an interview with The Mightycast (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about the best street fight he’s ever seen, which happened in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He said: ““The absolute, very best street fight I ever saw was in Johannesburg. It was two hookers. I kid you not. It was right in the middle of a cross street, too. It wasn’t any hair pulling. These girls, they sat in the pocket, and just duking it out. I don’t know what they were fighting for, but I’ll tell you what, this cop comes by. These cops carry these wands made out of fiberglass, they’re like a whip. He told them to stop and they wouldn’t stop. After those first two licks, they had all they wanted. It was crazy. It was absolutely nuts.“