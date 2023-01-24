The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on WWE Raw XXX Segment

– As previously reported, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt got to interact with one another again during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the comments on the historic moment later on via social media.

The Undertaker wrote, “Moments define this industry. This one was special!” Meanwhile, Wyatt tweeted earlier today, “This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight”

You can check out their tweets below:

Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6u — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 24, 2023