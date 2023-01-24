wrestling / News
The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on WWE Raw XXX Segment
– As previously reported, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt got to interact with one another again during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the comments on the historic moment later on via social media.
The Undertaker wrote, “Moments define this industry. This one was special!” Meanwhile, Wyatt tweeted earlier today, “This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight”
You can check out their tweets below:
Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6u
— Undertaker (@undertaker) January 24, 2023
This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight pic.twitter.com/nQHYWNq7CL
— WYATT 6 (@Windham6) January 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- The Bellas Take Issue With Raw XXX Not Referencing Women’s Revolution
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena