– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker addressed if Dustin Rhodes and his Goldust persona belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. The Undertaker made the case why Rhodes, who is currently signed to AEW, deserves a slot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on Goldust belonging in the WWE Hall of Fame: “Absolutely. 100%. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point, down the road. I think his resume is Hall of Fame-worthy. Obviously, we know the one stickler right now [Dustin being in AEW] and I think at some point that goes away. Then I couldn’t see too much time probably going by that he wouldn’t be inducted.”

On how Dustin Rhodes made the Goldust character his own: “He embraced that character. He made it his own. A lot of people talk about me and my character and making it my own but he did that with Goldust. Dustin comes from that traditional wrestling style too with his dad Dusty. But to go so far in another direction than Dusty or what Dustin had done up to that point, that’s a big roll of the dice.”

Dustin Rhodes departed WWE in 2019, leaving Goldust behind, signing with the newly formed AEW, joining his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, as part of the promotion.