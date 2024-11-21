The Undertaker Explains How WWE Should Be Using Omos

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about WWE’s usage of Omos, why he thinks Omos can be a big star, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Omos making a WWE return: “I hope so. He deserves it. He’s such a good guy, and you like to see people like that succeed… I forget. Like, I’m a big dude, and I know there are people that are bigger than I am. But until you see — like, I see a picture. And I’m pretty heavy right now, I’m over 300 pounds. And I look like a child. I look like a child standing next to him… I hope they find something good for him.”

On Omos standing out: “There’s nothing else that make sense. There’s somebody up there, there’s just nobody on the roster that makes sense. I don’t care how over or what you are… You have to be so judicious in how you handle him. And there’s not many people I don’t think that he shouldn’t just squash. He is a modern-day Andre [The Giant].”

On Omos being an attraction: “There’s always an out somewhere. But he doesn’t get pinned. It’s just — there’s nothing in almost any scenario that makes sense. I don’t care what comic book fantasy world you live in… He doesn’t need a belt. He’s a walking, breathing, living, attraction. And I could see him coming in as a heel, and then something happened and him being just an ultra, mega, worldwide babyface.

“He doesn’t have to work every week. That’s the thing. He doesn’t have to work on TV every week. What he can do, and he’s willing to do because he loves the industry and loves everything that comes with that. As an active competitor, he could be a global ambassador for the sport. Like, Andre was the face of wrestling long before the Hogans and anybody else came along. Andre was the face of wrestling. What better — I mean, you can’t think of a better person. If you want somebody to go out and represent your brand around the world, somebody 7’4”, 400 pound, intelligent human being with tons of personality.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.