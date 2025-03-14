The Undertaker Thinks John Cena Could Become a WWE Executive After Retirement

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about John Cena’s future with WWE after his in-ring days are over and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On John Cena potentially breaking the World Title record: “Do I think it’s best for business? I don’t know that it’s best for business, but I do know it would be a very special moment. I think there would be a lot of people very pleased, and I personally don’t have a problem with it if it does happen. Again, I think sometimes you can — you know, just every once and while throw somebody a bone. Like Flair’s had that record for — although Ric will tell you that there were like two times that no one even knows that he dropped and got the strap back. Once I know for sure, because he wouldn’t have got out of the country if he hadn’t. It’s a great story.

“But — you know, I don’t know. I love this, and I’ve said this before, I love the fact that Cena is doing this farewell kind of tour. And I think it should probably — for people in that caliber, I think hopefully it’s the model moving forward. That you get to go and — although they don’t do many live events anymore, but to go out and kind of have this tour where people can know where they can see you and go and see you one last time, and you can address these audiences.”

On Cena potentially becoming an executive in WWE: “I believe that, I do. So I like that model of things. By no means is it going to change his legacy in any bit. Not only does he gotta win, then he’s got to lose it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.