The Undertaker Praises Ludwig Kaiser, Says He’ll Be a Great Heel

The Undertaker believes in Ludwig Kaiser, praising the Raw star in a recent interview. Kaiser has seen his profile rise a bit on Raw as of late, and the Dead Man said during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight that Kaiser has a lot of potential as a heel.

“I like Kaiser,” Taker said (per Fightful). “He’s going to be a great villainous heel. He’s easy to look at and dislike. It’s a quality. You look at him and go, ‘I don’t like him.’ He has that heelish smug air to him. ‘I want to punch him in the face.’ That’s the best quality you can have as a heel.”

Undertaker added, “The rub that he is going to get off Gunther. Hopefully, he’ll get a heel run of his own someday.”