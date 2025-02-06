The Undertaker Would Have Rather Had Roman Reigns Break The Streak

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about his least favorite WrestleMania match being WrestleMania 9 against Giant Gonzalez, Brock Lesnar breaking the Streak and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his least favorite WrestleMania match: “Oh, good Lord. How long we got left on this tape? I got some real stinkers. I would probably have to go… probably WrestleMania IX, Las Vegas, Caesar’s Palace, against Giant Gonzales. It was, it was awful. Yeah, [pretty bad] is giving it, that’s giving it too much credit. So yeah, it’s pretty bad. Yeah, that’s probably my least favorite.”

On Roman Reigns being the guy who should’ve broken the WrestleMania streak: “I agree with you 100%. Selfishly? Yeah, it would have been great if it had never been broken, selfishly. But that’s not how the business works. You pay things forward. And I thought it would have been much better for Roman, and where Roman was at the time, than it would be for Brock.

“And I love Brock. I mean me and Brock are great. And you know, it was good for me because I mean, everybody understands what Brock is. And you know, he’s a legit dude, right? So beating me, I got beat by one of the toughest dudes that ever was in the ring, right? But as a business — I think as a business thing, it would have done Roman much better.”

