The Undertaker Confronts, Chokeslams Trick Williams On WWE NXT

The Undertaker tried to talk some sense into Trick Williams on NXT, but the TNA World Champion opted for getting chokeslammed instead. Tuesday night’s show saw the Dead Man come out to confront Williams over his disrespecting Taker’s LFG team on last week’s show.

Undertaker told Williams that he has a nice title and the bling and such, but he doesn’t have respect. He said that Williams isn’t the same guy as when he had the NXT Championship and scratched and clawed all the way to the top. Taker said that guy was hungry and the guy he sees isn’t, and that his attitude will be his downfall.

Trick said that he didn’t care about Undertaker’s LFG team, and that no one in LFG, NXT or all of WWE is a superstar like him. Taker said that he’s “a little too light in the ass to step to an OG” and threatened to make him famous. Williams tried to sucker punch Taker and was chokeslammed instead.

