The Undertaker Reflects On His WrestleMania Matches With Shawn Michaels & Triple H, What Made Them So Great

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for A&E, The Undertaker discussed his picks for his biggest WWE rivals, his WrestleMania matches with Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Undertaker on his picks for his biggest WWE rivals: “Obviously, I think Kane and I both will tell you that we feel like that story – the Kane and Undertaker story – is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. It’s up there and there’s so many layers to it. It’s hard not to say my rivalry with Mick [Foley]. We did so many innovative things. But to tie everything together, the two matches that I had with Shawn [Michaels] and the two with Triple H, I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career.”

On his WrestleMania matches with Shawn Michaels and Triple H and what made the matches so great: “To be able to tell a story for over four years, four WrestleManias in a row – if you watch, the first match leads into the retirement match, then you have the buddy that’s gonna take up for his friend and then I win the match but Triple H leaves my laying, which leads to Hell in a Cell, End of an Era. I’m really, really proud of that. Then that moment we all got to stand there on that stage, which was a completely ad-libbed moment, that’s probably some of the coolest times and some of the things I’m most proud of is those four WrestleMania matches. And I had some really good WrestleMania matches with Edge and Batista, but the thing with Shawn and Triple H, the cool thing about that is all I ever had to do is be Undertaker. I didn’t have to think for those guys. At that point in our careers, a lot of times I’m working with young guys and when the lights go out and they hear that “dong,” a lot of guys pucker up a little bit. They didn’t, and we all trusted our own instincts. That’s why all those matches have such an organic flow to them. We all had the same mindset and all looked at the business the same way. They knew how to sell me, I knew what I had to do for them. Those are tough matches to beat.”

