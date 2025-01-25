The Undertaker Talks WWE LFG Keeping Him Connected To Wrestling In A Different Way

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about being part of WWE LFG, a new reality show that will air on A&E and be filmed at the Performance Center. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE LFG: “LFG man, it’s going to be a really cool — I can’t get too much into into the details, but it’s going to give you a look into the process, a little bit, of creating a WWE superstar sort of from the ground up. Probably from ground zero on up to making it to, say, NXT. It’s been a lot of fun, but it has been a workload that I’m not used to. Yeah, a little bit of a grind. I thought my grinding days were beyond. But yeah, making that trip every week to Orlando has been [hard].”

On whether being part of the show has helped him scratch the itch of missing wrestling: “Yeah, a little. It’s just a different process. And it keeps me involved in the product in a creative way. So again, all those aspects of it have been really enjoyable. It’s just the travel that’s really sucked.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.