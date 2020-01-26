The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death of Kobe Bryant: Rusev, Ryback and More

As we just posted, NBA icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his thirteen year old daughter Gianna ‘GiGi’ Maria. Several wrestlers have commented on the loss of Bryant, as several of them noted they were huge Lakers fans. You can see the reactions below.

Grew up a Lakers fan. Everyday is a gift that we get to live and in complete shock of this news. Positive thoughts and prayers to @kobebryant family and friends. 🙏 — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 26, 2020

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family. Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Kobe — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 26, 2020

The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy🙏🏿

To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 26, 2020

I’m just numb. In shock. Most of all devastated and sad beyond words. Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend in the NBA, an icon, a hero to SoCal and millions around the world but most importantly a husband and father. This is utterly crushing. 😥 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 26, 2020

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family. Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

You can work decades being the best, building your empire, and just like that – it’s over. We spend much of our lives working and preparing for the future and a “someday” that sadly isn’t always guaranteed. Live and love like nothing beyond this very moment is a given. #RIPKobe — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) January 26, 2020

Holy shit. RIP Kobe One of the best to ever play the game — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking. 💔 My heart goes out to his family, friends, supporters and all those whose lives he touched. https://t.co/K3ByMgbUWY — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) January 26, 2020

Kobe is my favorite basketball player ever. I’ve always admired and tried to emulate his approach to the game amongst many other things. Thank you for the example you set, and for the memories I’ll never forget Black Mamba. Rest In Peace. — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) January 26, 2020

This is wild.. RIP Kobe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/RsIsievLfr — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 26, 2020

Just awful news. So sad to hear about Kobe Bryant’s death today. RIP legend-I watched so many of his games I feel like I knew him. pic.twitter.com/cL3ollWUTS — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 26, 2020