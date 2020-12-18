wrestling / News

The Young Bucks’ Autobiography Won The DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship

December 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Bucks AEW Full Gear

The title lineage of the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship is a bizarre one, as there have been several inanimate objects to win it over the years. The latest is the Young Bucks’ autobiography Killing the Business, which “pinned” former champion Dr. Britt Baker to become the champion. She was so into the book that she fell asleep with the book on top of her, and that was that.

