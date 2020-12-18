wrestling / News
The Young Bucks’ Autobiography Won The DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship
December 18, 2020 | Posted by
The title lineage of the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship is a bizarre one, as there have been several inanimate objects to win it over the years. The latest is the Young Bucks’ autobiography Killing the Business, which “pinned” former champion Dr. Britt Baker to become the champion. She was so into the book that she fell asleep with the book on top of her, and that was that.
12月17日フロリダ州ジャクソンビル・デイリーズプレイス控室
▼アイアンマンヘビーメタル級＆パキスタンREW両選手権試合
＜二冠王者＞●ブリット・ベイカー（20時15分 体固め）ザ・ヤングバックス自伝「キリング・ザ・ビジネス」○＜挑戦者＞
※自伝本が第1497代アイアンマン＆REW新王者に。#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/DOXxDZZK8w
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) December 18, 2020
