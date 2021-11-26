wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Reportedly Sign New Deals With AEW, Note On In-Ring Status
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
The superkick party will continue. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have signed a new deal with AEW. This will keep them in the company through at least 2026.
The two are currently not medically cleared after their match at Full Gear. During the latest Being the Elite, Nick noted that the bone bruise in his heel got worse from the match. Matt was selling a neck injury to sell the con-chair-to from Jungle Boy.
