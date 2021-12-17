The Young Bucks Tease Jeff Hardy on Twitter, Matt Hardy Responds

The Young Bucks are back to trolling on Twitter, this time teasing Jeff Hardy in AEW by including his photo as their header image. Their bio has been changed to simply read, ‘Nero’, which is Jeff’s middle name. Matt Hardy reacted to the change on his own Twitter.

He wrote: “I love the @youngbucks constantly changing Twitter BIOS. They’re too good.”

I love the @youngbucks constantly changing Twitter BIOS. They’re too good. pic.twitter.com/rY2vbahg46 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2021

Jeff was released from WWE last week after being sent home from WWE’s live tour. While there has been speculation about his release, especially since he refused rehab, Matt Hardy has said that he believes that Jeff’s drug test will come back clean.