The Young Bucks Wanted All In 2018 To Take Place In California

The Young Bucks recently revealed that they wanted the original All In show to take place in California. The event took place in September 2018 and set the stage for AEW’s formation and rise. The Bucks appeared on Close Up with Renee Paquette for AEW and talked about how they wanted to do the original show in Ontario, California.

“We originally wanted to do that show [AEW Double or Nothing 2019] in Ontario, California,” Matt said (h/t to Fightful). “The building wouldn’t allow us, so Vegas was the second.”

Nick added, “We talked about doing the original All In in Ontario. We talked to [Toyota Arena] and we were trying to get it booked. They were booked out for something. I think Chicago was the second choice.”

The two noted that Chicago did make a lot of sense, taking place in a more centralized place for American fans. The Bucks will battle Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay at AEW All In: Texas with their EVP titles on the line if they lose. If they win, neither Strickland nor Ospreay can have an AEW World Championship match for a year.