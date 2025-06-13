wrestling / News

Thea Hail, NXT Tag Title Match Set For A Match At Reality of Wrestling Event Tomorrow

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Thea Hail 4-15-25 Image Credit: WWE

Reality of Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Thea Hail will have a match with Monica Monroe at ROW Power Shift tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Booker T noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that Hank and Tank will defend the NXT tag team titles against TNT (Terrence and Terrell Hughes), the sons of D-Von Dudley. The event happens at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City.

