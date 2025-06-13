wrestling / News
Thea Hail, NXT Tag Title Match Set For A Match At Reality of Wrestling Event Tomorrow
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
Reality of Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Thea Hail will have a match with Monica Monroe at ROW Power Shift tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Booker T noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that Hank and Tank will defend the NXT tag team titles against TNT (Terrence and Terrell Hughes), the sons of D-Von Dudley. The event happens at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@wrestleladybird has answered the challenge and will face @WWENXT Superstar @theahail_wwe on Saturday, June 14th at Reality Of Wrestling PLATINUM presents #PowerShift
📍 Walker Texas Lawyer Arena
9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591
🎟️ Pick Your… pic.twitter.com/6XilSxtRgL
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 8, 2025