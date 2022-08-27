Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In

– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):

“You know something that I have picked up on is that you can’t tell people when you’re gonna cash in. To be fair, I haven’t got to speak about this, it just kinda got blown over. The reason why I wasn’t able to successfully cash in at SummerSlam is because of how ridiculously long the ramp was. Like, did you see how long I was running [for]? Who would have been able to cash in, that was impossible. Did I know about that? No. I knew these guys were going to destroy each other, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But did I know that the entrance was gonna be like two miles? Like, c’mon. After running two miles, it’s just not as normal as running down the ramp at Raw or another pay-per-view.”

Theory attempted to cash in his briefcase during Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Instead, Lesnar hit an F5 on Theory before he could officially cash it in.