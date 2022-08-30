Theory On His Time in The Way, Johnny Gargano Superkicking Him Last Week

Theory recently weighed in on his time in The Way, as well as getting superkicked by Johnny Gargano on last week’s Raw. Theory spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his time in The Way: “We literally all showed up every time we had something to do and it was just a great time. It was just kind of like a collaboration on just everything … We kind of just really did feel like a family, you know?”

On Gargano attacking him on Raw: “Somebody who, you know, you thought stood next to you, somebody you thought would support you, you know, after everything you did for them, and to literally manipulate me with something we did as, pretty much as father and son would, the no-look high five, and then he faked me out and kicked me right in the face,” Theory said. “He’s pretty much already written the way his Monday Night Raw journey is going to go … it’s not going to be at my expense.”