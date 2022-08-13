Theory Thinks WWE Is In Great Hands After Recent Regime Change

In an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture (via Fightful), Theory spoke about the future of WWE after the recent regime change and why he thinks the company’s in good hands. Here are highlights:

On the recent regime change in WWE: “I knew Triple H back when I was in NXT and had a great time. Came up to the main roster, still had a great time. Change can always scare people because it’s different and there’s not that comfort level of what you’re used to, but with change, and with somebody like Stephanie, Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard, there is so much creativity there that we haven’t seen. It’s time to have something fresher and newer. It’s a bunch of different minds now and I feel there is no better group of people to takeover this than them.”

On what he learned from Vince McMahon: “I would say, the best thing I learned from Mr. McMahon, as funny as it was that we said it on TV, the mindset that he had and expect the unexpected. When he said that, it was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty much how it works.’ When we talk about my career, expect the unexpected. I wouldn’t have expected all of that to happen. With Mr. McMahon retiring, I think we all felt like we would never have seen that day. John Cena recently said it, if there was a Mount Rushmore of sports entertainment, it would have one person on it and it would be Mr. McMahon. I believe in that as well because he’s an icon. There is nobody that has created something as huge as this and made it as successful as this as Mr. McMahon. Triple H even says it, those are hell of shoes to fill. WWE never stops and it’s never going to stop and we all know the legacy Mr. McMahon held for this place and now it’s time to do what he wants and that’s to keep it going.”