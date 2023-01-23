wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 23, 2023 | Posted by
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade
* The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon
* Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok
* Rush & Preston Vance vs. Papacito Blanco & Papacito Negro
* Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois