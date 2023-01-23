This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade

* The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon

* Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

* Rush & Preston Vance vs. Papacito Blanco & Papacito Negro

* Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois