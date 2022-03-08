This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Scorpio Sky, Sonny Kiss, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

* Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

* Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan

* Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

* AQA & Ruby Soho vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

* The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson