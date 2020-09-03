This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Talk N Shop A Mania

This week’s additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network have been revealed and include last month’s Talk N’ Shop A Mania.

Talk N’ Shop A Mania PPV

Welcome to the backyard of Doc Gallows palatial estate for the #WorstPPVEver. Join Doc, Karl, and Rocky for #TalkNShopAMania F YEAHHHHHH BUDDDDDDDYYYYYY. Featuring the #BonerYardMatch, George North, Swoggle Ryder, Freight Train, Chico, Chavo, Nature Boy Paul Lee, Teddy Long Playa playa and more.

Alpha-1: Final Act 8

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – Featuring:

Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Gregory Iron vs Shane Sabre

Last Man Standing Match: Mark Wheeler vs Steve Brown

Big N Dirty (Brute Van Slyke and Rex Atkins) vs The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) vs The Meme Team (Eric Cairnie and Jesse Bieber) vs Western Med Connection (Dr Daniel C Rockingham and Jim Nye)

Alessandro Del Bruno vs Jade Chung

Gringo Loco vs DJ Z

Curt Stallion vs Keith Lee vs Alex Daniels

SWE Heavyweight Title Match: (Special Referee Cody Rhodes): Ethan Page vs Josh Alexander

Alpha-1 Outer Limits Title Battle Royal

Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs Rickey Shane Page

UWA Elite Crossroads of Destiny 2020

– The Semi-Finals and Finals of the 2020 DynaMike Davis Memorial Tournament.

– Robbie Roller defends the UWA Elite Championship against Vincent Valentine.

– Champion vs. Champion: UWA Elite Iron Man Champion Eric Corvis takes on UWA Elite iChampion “The Wretched” Bowes

– Corey Dillinger vs. Joey Silver

Wrestling Open Forum: 8.29.20 – The Return of Roman Reigns, Moxley or MJF?

On this episode of the WOFShow Patrick and Dutch discuss the return of Roman Reigns to WWE and how his new direction could be exciting, before debating on who the best option if for AEW coming out of the championship match at All Out between Jon Moxley and MJF. A very fun episode. Enjoy!

MWF Pod Highspots Live Takoever

The MWF Pod invades Highspots and chaos ensues!