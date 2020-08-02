Karl Anderson Teases a Potential Talk N’ Shop A Mania 2

Following last night’s Talk ‘N Shop Mania, Karl Anderson has taken to Twitter to tease a potential sequel. Anderson and Gallows’ comedy PPV aired on FITE TV last night, headlined by a Boneryard match that saw Chad 2 Badd (Anderson) defeat Sex Ferguson (Gallows) by burying him alive after Ferguson asked if he could have a singles run as a babyface.

Following the event, which several people across companies promoted, Anderson posted this morning and kept it short and sweet, as you can see below: