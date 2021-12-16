wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion Alpha

The MLW Middleweight Championship is on the line on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* World Middleweight Championship Match: Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi
* LA Park vs. Homicide
* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Fusion Alpha, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading