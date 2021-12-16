wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online
December 16, 2021 | Posted by
The MLW Middleweight Championship is on the line on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* World Middleweight Championship Match: Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi
* LA Park vs. Homicide
* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Reacts To Adam Cole’s Teased Surprise For The Young Bucks
- Tony Khan On Favorite AEW TV & PPV Matches Of 2021, His Pick For Breakout Performer Of the Year
- Ric Flair, Jim Ross Praise Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A