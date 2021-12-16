This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online

The MLW Middleweight Championship is on the line on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* World Middleweight Championship Match: Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

* LA Park vs. Homicide

* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead