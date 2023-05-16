This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Kenzie Paige and more are in action on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can check out the stream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

Set your alarms for 6:05 as we kick off another red hot episode of NWA Powerrr!

In our opening matchup, witness the tenacious NWA World Women’s Television Champion, Kenzie Paige, defend her title against the formidable upstart Sierra! Will Kenzie Paige continue her dominant reign, or will Sierra shock the world with a championship upset?

Next up, brace yourself for a Crockett Cup tune-up match that promises to amaze as the unstoppable new duo of Odinson and Kratos takes on the remains of Idolmania Sports Management: Cyon and Jordan Clearwater! Who will seize the advantage and gain momentum on the road to the Crockett Cup?

Get ready for a high-octane three-way match featuring the demented Fodder, junior heavyweight mainstay Alex Taylor, and Chicago’s own Koa Laxamana! It’s a clash of unique styles and relentless determination; who will come out on top?

And in our main event, get ready for an epic tag team encounter: Pretty Empowered’s dynamic duo, Ella Envy and Roxy, unite to face the unlikely alliance of La Rosa Negra and Labrava Escobar!

Plus, we’ll also be hearing from NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3!