This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Hard Times 3 is right around the corner! Feuds, rivalries, and championship challenges are heating up on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr!

“Unreal” Flip Gordon is looking for some payback after being blindsided at NWA 74. Gordon is set for a match against the Asgardian arrior Odinson. Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is still on the injured list after receiving a concussion at the hands of Odinson in St. Louis; the “National Treasure” will surely be watching this match closely.

EC3 works to continue to control his narrative by taking on a debuting heavyweight Traxx! EC3 looks to dominate what he calls the “Nostalgia Wrestling Alliance” and send a message to his biggest rival in the NWA: Thom Latimer.

A major matchup in our NWA Women’s Division as Jennicide goes one-on-one with the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille in a non-title match. Even though the Burke isn’t on the line, “The Bionic Beast” looks to assert her dominance and get a big win which could lead to a future title shot against “The Brickhouse.”

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch sits down with Joe Galli in a closed-set interview where he gives us his thoughts on his upcoming triple threat match at Hard Times 3 as Matt Cardona and NWA World Television Champion Tyrus are gunning to take Sweet Charlotte in the Big Easy on Saturday, November 12th.

In our Main Event, the NWA World Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, La Rebeliòn, are bringing their manager and Bestia’s father Damian 666 into the ring against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, the OGK, and Rhett Titus. The rivalry between the OKG and La Rebeliòn continues to simmer, and they look to send a message loud and clear to the champs, as well as the entire tag team division.

Plus, we’ll hear from Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Taya Valkyrie, The Fixers, and much more on NWA Powerrr!