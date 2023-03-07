This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

NWA Powerrr features Kamille in action and more, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which is described as follows:

Get ready for an electrifying evening of wrestling action! From former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch in action to EC3 continuing his path of destruction, this is a CAN’T MISS episode of Powerrr!

But that’s not all – we also have a Hair vs Mask Match between Gaagz The Gymp and Sal The Pal: who will come out on top and who will suffer the ultimate humiliation? And how will “The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell factor in this match?

In addition, NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille will take on a debuting Ruthie Jay in a non-title match! Will Kamille show why she’s the holder of The Burke, or will Ruthie Jay take the champ by surprise?

And that’s not all! We’ll also hear from NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer as he continues his journey to reach the coveted Lucky 7! Plus, we’ll hear from NWA World Women’s Television Title contenders Taya Valkyrie, Kenzie Paige, and Ashley D’Amboise ahead of their upcoming tournament matches!