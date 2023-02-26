This Week’s NWA USA Is Online

Thrillbilly Silas is in action on this week’s NWA USA, and the video is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

Welcome to our latest episode of NWA USA! We have a stacked card for you this Saturday:

We have a Junior Heavyweight Exhibition featuring Joe Alonzo, accompanied by Jamie Stanley, facing off against PJ Hawx!

The NWA World Women’s TV Title Qualifiers continue as Samantha Starr and Ashley D’Amboise battle it out to earn their chance at the championship title.

Additionally, we have a Heavyweight Showdown between Thrillbilly Silas, accompanied by Pollo Del Mar, and Judais with the Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell. This match promises to be a slugfest!

On top of these matches, we’ll hear from wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, Angelina Love & Fodder, and the current NWA US Tag Team Champions, The Country Gentlemen, as they prepare for their next challenge!

We’ll also see The Fixers for the first time since stealing the old US Tag Titles!