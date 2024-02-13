wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Jake Something vs. Shera

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has released this week’s full episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup and video:

* Jake Something vs. Shera
* Laredo Kid vs. Jai Vidal

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, TNA Xplosion, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading