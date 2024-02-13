wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Jake Something vs. Shera
February 13, 2024
– TNA has released this week’s full episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup and video:
* Jake Something vs. Shera
* Laredo Kid vs. Jai Vidal
