This Week’s WWE Hidden Gems Feature NXT Live UK Match, Mid-South Wrestling, More

– This week’s Hidden Gems additions to the WWE Network have been reveals, and they include a host of UK matches. WWE Network News reports that the following will be added to the Network on Thursday in the Hidden Gems section:

* Stampede Wrestling 10/30/1981 – Street’s Stampede [Duration: 03:34]

Two of Britain’s best square off when Adrian Street faces Davey Boy Smith from Stampede Wrestling.

* Mid-South Wrestling 10/01/1984 – “Exotic” Adrian Street vs. Bobby Fulton [Duration: 15:27]

“Exotic” Adrian Street battles Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics in this exciting match from Mid-South Wrestling.

* Mid-South Wrestling 12/02/1984 – Terry Taylor vs. Adrian Street [Duration: 12:02]

Terry Taylor takes on one of wrestling’s most interesting characters in Adrian Street in this bout from Mid-South Wrestling.

* WWF Live Event Ontario 11/30/1991 – The Undertaker vs. British Bulldog for WWE Title [Duration: 12:07]

The Undertaker defends his WWE Championship against the British Bulldog in this rarely seen contest from Canada.

* WWE Live Event Nottingham 04/13/2008 – Randy Orton defends WWE Title against Triple H [Duration: 27:54]

Randy Orton looks to successfully defend his WWE Championship against Triple H across the pond.

* NXT Live Event Cardiff 12/15/2015 – Bálor defends NXT Title vs. Samoa Joe & Zayn [Duration: 29:49]

Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match.