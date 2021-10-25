This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include NXT Halloween Havoc Replay

WWE has released the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the replay of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Monday, October 25

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, October 27

Monday Night Raw (9/27/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET-Guests include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Happy Corbin with Madcap Moss and The Bogeyman (also available on free tier)

NXT Halloween Havoc (10/26/21)

Thursday, October 28

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, October 29

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 30

WWE Main Event (10/7/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 195

Sunday, October 31

Friday Night SmackDown (10/1/21) (also available on free tier)