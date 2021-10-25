wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include NXT Halloween Havoc Replay

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has released the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the replay of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Monday, October 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, October 27
Monday Night Raw (9/27/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET-Guests include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Happy Corbin with Madcap Moss and The Bogeyman (also available on free tier)
NXT Halloween Havoc (10/26/21)

Thursday, October 28
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, October 29
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 30
WWE Main Event (10/7/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 195

Sunday, October 31
Friday Night SmackDown (10/1/21) (also available on free tier)

