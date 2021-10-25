wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include NXT Halloween Havoc Replay
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the replay of NXT Halloween Havoc.
Monday, October 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, October 27
Monday Night Raw (9/27/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET-Guests include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Happy Corbin with Madcap Moss and The Bogeyman (also available on free tier)
NXT Halloween Havoc (10/26/21)
Thursday, October 28
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, October 29
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 30
WWE Main Event (10/7/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 195
Sunday, October 31
Friday Night SmackDown (10/1/21) (also available on free tier)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling
- Renee Paquette On Vince McMahon Screaming At Her For Ruining WWE Segment, Whether She Thinks Vince Holds Grudges