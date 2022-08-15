wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Charlotte Flair on Broken Skull Sessions

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Broken Skull Sessions with Charlotte Flair.

Monday, Aug. 15
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Aug. 17
Monday Night Raw (7/18/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Raquel Rodriguez) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/16/22)

Thursday, Aug. 18
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, Aug. 19
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Charlotte Flair
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 20
WWE Main Event (8/1/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
ICW Shug’s House Party 2022 Night 2

Sunday, Aug. 21
Friday Night SmackDown (7/22/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading