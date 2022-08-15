wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Charlotte Flair on Broken Skull Sessions
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Broken Skull Sessions with Charlotte Flair.
Monday, Aug. 15
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Monday Night Raw (7/18/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Raquel Rodriguez) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/16/22)
Thursday, Aug. 18
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, Aug. 19
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Charlotte Flair
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 20
WWE Main Event (8/1/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
ICW Shug’s House Party 2022 Night 2
Sunday, Aug. 21
Friday Night SmackDown (7/22/22) (also available on free tier)
