This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ICW Fight Club

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s new content on Peacock, which includes a new edition of ICW Fight Club.

Monday, April 4
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, April 6
Monday Night Raw (3/7/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (4/5/22)

Thursday, April 7
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, April 8
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 9
WWE Main Event (3/21/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Flight Club 214

Sunday, April 10
Friday Night SmackDown (4/8/22) (also available on free tier)

