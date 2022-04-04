wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ICW Fight Club
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s new content on Peacock, which includes a new edition of ICW Fight Club.
Monday, April 4
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, April 6
Monday Night Raw (3/7/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (4/5/22)
Thursday, April 7
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, April 8
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, April 9
WWE Main Event (3/21/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Flight Club 214
Sunday, April 10
Friday Night SmackDown (4/8/22) (also available on free tier)
