This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule Includes ICW Fear and Loathing
December 6, 2021
WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes night one of ICW Fear and Loathing.
Monday, December 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, December 8
Monday Night Raw (11/8/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump w/ Titus O’Neil, Dolph Ziggler & Natalya – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/7/21)
Thursday, December 9
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, December 10
205 Live – 10 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Saturday, December 11
WWE Main Event (11/18/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fear & Loathing Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling 24
Sunday, December 12
Friday Night SmackDown (11/12/21) (also available on free tier)