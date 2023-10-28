Thom Latimer Weighs In On Nick Aldis’ New Role As Smackdown General Manager In WWE

Nick Aldis is the new General Manager for Smackdown, and Thom Latimer says that decision was a “no-brainer” as far as he’s concerned. Latimer is a close friend of Aldis’ and weighed in on the latter’s new role in an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo. A couple of highlights are below (per Fightful):

On Aldis becoming Smackdown GM: “Jumping on to how Nick is now, I couldn’t be any more any more proud. I’m actually over the moon. saw the thing that he did on SmackDown the other night, it’s a no-brainer.”

On Aldis’ road to an on-screen position on WWE TV: “I mean, everyone’s journey is different. He’s taken a strange detour, weird route to get there, but like I was telling someone the other day, everyone’s journey is different. I mean, I know some guys who started when I started, and only in the last few years, they’ve gotten signed. So, you know, again, everyone’s journey is different. It takes as long as it takes. Once you give up, that’s when you f**ked it, pardon my French. For me, it’s like, ‘Man, WWE should have known.’ Maybe they did, but it’s like, they should have known this from day one,” Latimer continued. “Instantly when he was on my TV screen, he’s a guy that belongs. He is a star. He’s a guy that you can put any situation, give any role, and he will knock it out of the park. So I’m very excited to see what comes of this and how he grows and develops in the role that he’s got now.”