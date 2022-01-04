wrestling / News
Three Kickoff Matches Added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 Card
– NJPW has announced the updated full card for tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 event. Tomorrow’s show will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start of the show’s main card. You can see the newly announced Kickoff tag team matchups below:
* Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Jado & Gedo)
* Kickoff Match 2: Master Wato, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Kickoff Match 3: Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan tomorrow. It will be broadcast live on NJPW World starting at 2:00 am EST.
