Three Kickoff Matches Added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 Card

– NJPW has announced the updated full card for tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 event. Tomorrow’s show will feature three additional Kickoff matches before the start of the show’s main card. You can see the newly announced Kickoff tag team matchups below:

* Kickoff Match 1: Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Jado & Gedo)

* Kickoff Match 2: Master Wato, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Kickoff Match 3: Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan tomorrow. It will be broadcast live on NJPW World starting at 2:00 am EST.