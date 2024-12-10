– Speaking to Denise Salcedo at the AEW All In Texas Countdown event, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed returning to the ring, and she also credited Deonna Purrazzo for helping bring her fire back as a babyface. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on rediscovering herself as a wrestler after her injury: “It’s been a rediscovery as a professional wrestler, and also as a person, of what is important for me, what I want to leave as a legacy after I’m done wrestling, and also my role in the women’s division in AEW, and definitely working Saturdays [with AEW Collision] has allowed me to really reinvent, try new stuff, and also to reach out to everybody that works on ROH and Collision and just create really strong bonds with a lot of the girls in the back.”

On Deonna Purrazzo for bring her fire back: “I want to thank Deonna Purrazzo for really bringing that fire back from babyface Thunder Rosa. She was really important for me this year, for me to become who I became, and she challenged me a lot in terms of becoming a better babyface, so I want to thank [her] for that. I just want to thank everybody.”