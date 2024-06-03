Thunder Rosa Discusses Adam Copeland’s Injury

Adam Copeland and Malakai Black’s Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view event saw Copeland suffer a fractured tibia and will require surgical intervention.

During her appearance on the recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Thunder Rosa shared her perspective on Copeland’s injury. She stated (per Wrestling Inc),

“It makes me so sad, because he’s so positive in the locker room. He gives us lectures of what to do in the ring and how to handle some things. It’s sad that he’s not gonna be with us for a minute. Hopefully this is not a career-ending injury and we can see him doing a big comeback.”