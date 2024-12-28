Thunder Rosa Explains the Importance of Helping Younger Talent

– During a recent interview with Fightful at the AEW All In Texas Kickoff event, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed the importance of helping younger talent, working with Izzy Moreno in Mission Pro Wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Thunder Rosa on helping younger talent: “I think that is extremely important to me because of someone who had been in so many different women’s promotions prior to being in AEW and seeing how camaraderie and sisterhood helps other people to be where they want to be. I continue to do that right now and I’m doing it really closely with Izzy Moreno. I try to mentor her as much as possible.”

On having positive morale in the locker room: “I’ve done it with many women at Mission Pro Wrestling and even at AEW when your friends or your acquaintances allow you to give feedback and just to support each other in a positive way, I’m there. I think it’s very important to have a positive morale in the locker room and the more that we support each other, not superficially but also in a more like spiritual level, it’s just building each other up. It’s extremely important for us, for all of us to grow.”

Thunder Rosa will be in action tonight at AEW Worlds End, facing Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Title in a Tijuana Street Fight. Tonight’s show is being held at the Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.