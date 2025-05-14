wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa and Hologram Take Part In Mexican Hertiage Night at Chicago Cubs Game
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
AEW wrestlers Thunder Rosa and Hologram took part in Mexican Heritage Night at last night’s Chicago Cubs game. The pair were there to promote AEW Dynamite Beach Break, which happens in Chicago tonight.
Ahead of #AEWDynamite Beach Break, @thunderrosa22 and @AEWHologram took part in Mexican Heritage Night at tonight’s Chicago @Cubs game ⚾️
Don't miss #AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mN4QeewtEi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2025
