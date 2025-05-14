wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa and Hologram Take Part In Mexican Hertiage Night at Chicago Cubs Game

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW wrestlers Thunder Rosa and Hologram took part in Mexican Heritage Night at last night’s Chicago Cubs game. The pair were there to promote AEW Dynamite Beach Break, which happens in Chicago tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading