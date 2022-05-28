wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Hoping For Another Match With Jade Cargill Soon
In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about the possibility of facing Jade Cargill again in the future. The two previously feuded last year. Here are highlights:
On which wrestlers she was inspired by: “Beth Phoenix. She’s very inspiring.”
On facing Jade Cargill again: “Yeah, I love challenges. She’s becoming a better opponent. She’s becoming a better athlete in the ring. So, I know from when I last faced her which was in December, I know if this happened in the future, it would be a really, really, really good match.”
