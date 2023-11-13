Thunder Rosa Says Logan Paul ‘Knows What He’s Doing’ With The US Title

Logan Paul has been wearing the WWE US Championship everywhere — even into the shower — and Thunder Rosa loves what he’s doing with it. As reported, Paul posted a number of pictures of himself sleeping with the title on, working out with it and even naked in the shower with it, and Rosa weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Paul taking a show with the title: “Logan Paul takes pictures with his title everywhere he goes, even when he’s completely naked and wet taking a shower. That thing was wet, soaking wet, the title I’m talking about … That’s marketing right there. That man knows what he’s doing… Some people when they win championships just take it to the next level, right?”

On fans’ reactions to the photos: “We’re all talking about him and, ‘How disrespectful he is with the title.’ No, he’s making the title mean something.”