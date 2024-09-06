wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Looks Back At AEW All Out 2020 Match With Hikaru Shida
Thunder Rosa recently looked back at her match with Hikaru Shida at All Out 2020 as one of the most important moments of her career. Rosa competed against Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the show in her AEW PPV debut, three days after her Dynamite debut. Rosa reflected on the match on Twitter yesterday on its four-year anniversary and how it was one of the biggest matches in her career.
Rosa wrote:
“One of the most important moments in my career. One of the most memorable things I have done in 11 years of wrestling. Although [Shida and I] are not seeing eye to eye right now, she helped me cement myself as the heart of this division”
