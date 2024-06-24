wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Loves How The Wyatt Sick6 Was Presented on Last Week’s WWE RAW
During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on the debut of the Wyatt Sick6 last Monday on wWE RAW.
She said: “Nikki Cross is back again … [and] the mask is super scary. I love the way that they presented the family — the feeling of being in a haunted house, in those three rooms that they had in there. It was just timed really, really well. People were just waiting for it, because they teased it so well. I want to see the motives. The question is also, when you have a scary character, how are you going to develop that into the ring? One of the issues we had before [with] Uncle Howdy was that match here in San Antonio during [the 2023] Royal Rumble. … It just didn’t click well, so I’m just trying to figure it out.“