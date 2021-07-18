Thunder Rosa, Mickie James Appear At Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo Retains Title (Pics, Video)

One surprise was advertised for the Knockouts Championship match at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, but the company ended up delivering two. Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent was announced as AEW and NWA wrestler Thunder Rosa, who she ended up defeating her with the Queen’s Gambit. However things didn’t end there, as Mickie James came out during Purrazzo’s celebration. At first, James told Purrazzo that she respected her and wanted to invite her to appear at NWA Empowerrr. When Purrazzo insulted her, James responded with a slap and a Mick Kick on the Knockouts Champion.

The Virtuosa’s win tonight has her reign at 242 days. She won the title from Su Yung at Turning Point on November 14, making her a two-time champion. You can follow along with our live Slammiversary coverage here.