wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa, Mickie James Appear At Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo Retains Title (Pics, Video)
One surprise was advertised for the Knockouts Championship match at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, but the company ended up delivering two. Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent was announced as AEW and NWA wrestler Thunder Rosa, who she ended up defeating her with the Queen’s Gambit. However things didn’t end there, as Mickie James came out during Purrazzo’s celebration. At first, James told Purrazzo that she respected her and wanted to invite her to appear at NWA Empowerrr. When Purrazzo insulted her, James responded with a slap and a Mick Kick on the Knockouts Champion.
The Virtuosa’s win tonight has her reign at 242 days. She won the title from Su Yung at Turning Point on November 14, making her a two-time champion. You can follow along with our live Slammiversary coverage here.
.@thunderrosa22 is @DeonnaPurrazzo's OPPONENT in a DREAM MATCH! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/F8PFWHvLrn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@thunderrosa22 with a VICIOUS dropkick. #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/Q3qnM6jsd0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
Following with a VIOLENT Hesitation Dropkick in the corner. #Slammiversary @thunderrosa22
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/3kPrHcgimf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@thunderrosa22 CRUSHES @DeonnaPurrazzo with a top rope double stomp. #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNH1sb pic.twitter.com/7MHJLyoOoo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
AND STILL Knockouts Champion – @DeonnaPurrazzo! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/4N1pX5KV1m
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
HARDCORE COUNTRY!
The LEGEND @MickieJames is BACK at #Slammiversary!
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNH1sb pic.twitter.com/C9lQEazwVI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 07.17.21: Bianca Grants Carmella a Rematch, Finn Balor on His Return and More!
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster
- Kenny Omega Wonders If Jim Cornette Should Take Responsibility For Fan Attack Last Week