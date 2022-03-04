Updated: Conflicting Reports On Rumored Thunder Rosa Injured, AEW Revolution Match Still On

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that AEW sources have “vehemently denied” that Thunder Rosa was injured. While she did have her leg wrapped during her match on Dynamite, the sources said that she did not suffer an injury.

Either way, the match at Revolution is still happening at this time.

Original: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Thunder Rosa suffered some sort of injury on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but her match at Revolution will still happen. Rosa teamed with Mercedes Martinez against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The details of the injury and the severity are unclear at this time. Her left upper thigh appeared to be taped up on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. She will face Britt Baker on Sunday.