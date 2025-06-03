– During a recent interview with Rock 95 Radio, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa says she’s at her healthiest she’s ever been in her career from a mental, physical, and spiritual standpoint. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on how she feels right now: “This is the healthiest I’ve been in my career, mentally, physically, and spiritually. For all of those who are doubting or questioning my injury, or whatever, it’s proven that I was injured. It’s proven that I couldn’t defend the championship. You know, it tore my guts and my heart that I was not able to, you know, do things the right way. But, whatever happened, everything happens for a reason.”

On the time she was away from the ring: “So those 17 months that I was away from the ring really taught me that I’m stronger than ever, that I can win, accomplish anything that I put my mind into and also that I am super talented and super relentless and that I love what I do and professional wrestling has given me everything in life and nobody and nothing will take that away from me so haters, I’m still here.”