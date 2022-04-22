Thunder Rosa Speaks On Believing Tony Khan’s Vision

Thunder Rosa was a guest on the MackMania podcast and she discussed believing in the vision that Tony Khan lays out for her. The AEW Women’s Champion also revealed her dream opponent outside of AEW (via Wrestling Inc).

On trusting the process with Tony Khan: “He listens, and when you make sense, he will listen to what you have to say,” she said. “Sometimes I feel people might think, ‘why is he doing that?’ And I see that a lot on the internet, you guys have to believe in his vision, it is what it is. That’s one of the things that I have learned about him. Everything that he’s done from when I first started to now, I left it up to him.

“The build-up on the Light’s-Out match, and now, to having the match in San Antonio, that was great. I never went in and said, ‘no, I want to do this,’ it was, ‘I see your vision, and I’m going to make sure what you see is what you’re going to get.’ That’s what I said, and I made sure that I did everything in my power to do that, and I will continue to do that as a champion.”

On her dream opponent outside of AEW: “She is in Mexico currently, and she is an inspiration for me to start becoming a professional wrestler, Sarita, or Sarah Stock. She was a trainer,” Rosa added. “I am working on some stuff, be patient. She is just one of the most talented female wrestlers I have ever seen. Her style is just remarkable, she worked in Mexico for so long, and she worked in America.

“She reminded me a lot of me, she went made a career in Mexico where she learned Spanish, she learned the trade over there, and she was a superstar in CMLL. It’s like me, I moved from Mexico to America, I learned American, all that stuff, and I became a star in the United States. I learned the language, too. There are so many similarities, and I have a lot of respect for her.”

On which AEW stars have her attention: “There’s a lot of new talent in AEW I haven’t wrestled, Toni Storm,” she said. “Marina Shafir, I think that would be really technical in the ring. I never wrestled Toni, so that would be really, really cool. Hopefully, they can bring some Japanese talent that I have not wrestled yet.”