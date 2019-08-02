wrestling / News

Tickets For AEW’s TNT Debut Selling Very Well, Nearly 10,000 Tickets Sold So Far

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW TNT

While it’s not a sold out yet, it certainly looks like AEW is well on its way to selling out the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Tickets for the promotion’s TNT debut on October 2 went on sale at 12 PM ET. PWInsider reports that they’ve already sold close to 10,000 tickets. There are still several $20 tickets available and a few left in the $90 range, but other ticket levels, particularly those in the higher levels, are sold out.

Fans have expressed frustration on social media with difficulty in obtaining tickets due to wait times and other facts, but those in charge of AEW have been reassuring them frequently that tickets are still available and to keep trying. You can see examples below.

