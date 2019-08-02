Tickets For AEW’s TNT Debut Selling Very Well, Nearly 10,000 Tickets Sold So Far

While it’s not a sold out yet, it certainly looks like AEW is well on its way to selling out the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Tickets for the promotion’s TNT debut on October 2 went on sale at 12 PM ET. PWInsider reports that they’ve already sold close to 10,000 tickets. There are still several $20 tickets available and a few left in the $90 range, but other ticket levels, particularly those in the higher levels, are sold out.

Fans have expressed frustration on social media with difficulty in obtaining tickets due to wait times and other facts, but those in charge of AEW have been reassuring them frequently that tickets are still available and to keep trying. You can see examples below.

It’s just a lot of traffic There’s still tickets friend, keep trying! https://t.co/mGPIny5uH0 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2019

Keep trying… good seats are still available… #AEWDC https://t.co/rohZGc9Z7d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019

Keep trying! More tix available! https://t.co/cxVYqA2DYT — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) August 2, 2019

I’m being told that tickets are still available. The amount of requests are just so high it’s taking time to get through. KEEP trying!! — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 2, 2019

Tickets still available! We were just given an update so keep trying. Thanks guys!! — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) August 2, 2019